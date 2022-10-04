Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $559,000 Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Bruker by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Bruker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Bruker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $54.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.55. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $87.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

