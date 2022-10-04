Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 367.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 28.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.76. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.16). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also

