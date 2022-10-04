Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $571,000 Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.4% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

SFM stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

