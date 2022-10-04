Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 513.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,836,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,617,000 after purchasing an additional 674,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,344,000 after purchasing an additional 652,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after purchasing an additional 352,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SBA Communications by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after purchasing an additional 328,421 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.07.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.5 %

SBA Communications stock opened at $288.93 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $280.92 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.45 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.38.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.