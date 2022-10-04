Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $582,000 Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of HMN stock opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,402.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $373,065 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

