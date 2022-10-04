Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $587,000 Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 46.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

HE opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.37. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $44.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $895.61 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

