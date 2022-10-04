Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $606,000 Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CorVel by 23.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in CorVel in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in CorVel by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,665 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $718,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,469,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,231,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $718,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,469,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,231,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,833 shares of company stock worth $9,102,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL opened at $141.74 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.83.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

