Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UGI. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in UGI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in UGI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in UGI by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

NYSE:UGI opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

