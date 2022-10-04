Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 47.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,207,000 after purchasing an additional 373,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 211.8% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 385,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 262,080 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $30,620,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,946,000 after acquiring an additional 237,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,754,000 after acquiring an additional 223,590 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR stock opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.03 and a 12-month high of $135.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. TheStreet cut AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

About AptarGroup



AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.



