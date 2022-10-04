Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,666.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 34,460 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,003,000 after buying an additional 243,780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $74,019,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $146,898.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,251.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $118.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.