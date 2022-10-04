Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 421.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the first quarter worth $79,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 82.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE during the first quarter valued at $158,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

ALLETE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $68.61.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $373.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.12 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

ALLETE Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

