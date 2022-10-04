Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ingredion by 92.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,724,000 after buying an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE INGR opened at $81.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.45. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Featured Articles

