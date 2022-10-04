Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,160 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,072.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. William Blair lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

