Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 128 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,608 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.3% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 23,685 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 46.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 135.5% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $102.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). IDACORP had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $358.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.03%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.