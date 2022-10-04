Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,577 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.30.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

