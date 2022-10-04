Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,898 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

NYSE AMBC opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.82 million, a PE ratio of 161.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

