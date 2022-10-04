Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 228 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Encompass Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Encompass Health

Encompass Health Trading Up 3.9 %

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $75.01.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.