Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 284 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MATX. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MATX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Matson in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NYSE MATX opened at $65.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $125.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $9.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Matson had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 29.33%. Research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 30.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total transaction of $34,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jenai S. Wall bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.77, for a total value of $34,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,538.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,415,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

