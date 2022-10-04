Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 512 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 137.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.12 and a 52 week high of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.59.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.75 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 24.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

