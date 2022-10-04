Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 76 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,446,000 after acquiring an additional 36,388 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $169.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.93. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $154.72 and a 52 week high of $227.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $246,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

