Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 83 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,336,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,672,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABC opened at $139.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

