Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Up 2.0 %

DT Midstream stock opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.70 and a twelve month high of $59.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.81.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DTM. Mizuho increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

