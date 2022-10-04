Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Position in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Thryv during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Thryv by 1,877.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Thryv by 117.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 11.17%. Thryv’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THRY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Thryv to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 41,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $1,105,593.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,440,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,653,327.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 820,624 shares of company stock valued at $19,999,309 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

