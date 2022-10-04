Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 152.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $206.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.47. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $223.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

