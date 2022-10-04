Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 14.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 81,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE HRL opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRL. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

