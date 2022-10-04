Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cato were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cato during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cato in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cato by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cato in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cato in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cato alerts:

Cato Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CATO opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The Cato Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a market cap of $205.67 million, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Cato Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Cato’s payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

CATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cato from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Cato Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.