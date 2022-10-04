Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after buying an additional 8,905,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter valued at about $26,384,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,386,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,647,000 after purchasing an additional 898,992 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,359,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $119,183,000 after purchasing an additional 639,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Union stock opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.92. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

