Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after buying an additional 184,139 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after buying an additional 100,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $1,005,096,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 38.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after buying an additional 263,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.05.

Lam Research stock opened at $389.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.57. The company has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $358.00 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.07%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

