Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 4.3% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 17.1% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,646 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware by 24.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 2.9% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 92,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $108.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.61.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

