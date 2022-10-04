Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 11,233 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,233 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $861,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Activity

Standard Motor Products Stock Up 2.8 %

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $245,608.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 680,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,659,563.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $245,608.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 680,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,659,563.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dale Burks sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $66,084.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,192 shares of company stock worth $908,524. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.88. The company has a market cap of $729.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.44. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.59 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.