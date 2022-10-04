Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 3,161 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,161 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $115.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.03 and a 200-day moving average of $114.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $405,597.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $405,597.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $2,527,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,533 shares of company stock worth $31,939,076. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

