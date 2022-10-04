Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 69 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,894. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total transaction of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,585,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,133.36 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,081.67 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,258.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,257.65.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,338.60.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

