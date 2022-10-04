Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 37,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 82.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter worth about $178,000. 54.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on EFC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Ellington Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

EFC stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $689.33 million, a PE ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 1.81. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 25.88, a current ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.68%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -782.61%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

