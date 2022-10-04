Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,719,000 after buying an additional 746,907 shares in the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of KMB opened at $114.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.32 and a 200 day moving average of $130.06. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $111.90 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

