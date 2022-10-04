Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Position Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Exelon by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Exelon by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 80,655 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of EXC opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.45.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus raised their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.