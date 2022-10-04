Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 641,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 395,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 56,642 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $383.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.