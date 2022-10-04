Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 67,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 53,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 6,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $383.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

