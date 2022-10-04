Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 595,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,582 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 3.1% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $51,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The firm has a market cap of $383.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

