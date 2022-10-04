Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Decreased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 413,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 50,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 35,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

NYSE:XOM opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average is $90.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $383.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

