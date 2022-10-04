Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Lifted by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $202,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 148.3% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 31,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $91.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $383.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

