Falcon Wealth Planning Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 106,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 33,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 362,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $104.40 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

