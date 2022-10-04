Family Capital Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Family Capital Trust Co increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.5% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,092,843,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,810,000 after buying an additional 877,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,607,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,598,000 after buying an additional 805,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

Shares of JPM opened at $107.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.67. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $315.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

