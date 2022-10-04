Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Meter Stephen Van Sells 480 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) VP Meter Stephen Van sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $15,883.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Meter Stephen Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Meter Stephen Van sold 74 shares of Federated Hermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $2,518.96.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,407,000 after purchasing an additional 73,168 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,284,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after purchasing an additional 91,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,041,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,261,000 after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.