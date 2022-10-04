Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.0 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.70 and a 12-month high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

