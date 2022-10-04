First Command Bank Buys 25 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 14,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,190 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $2,833,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.40.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $515.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $528.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $384.76 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

