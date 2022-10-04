FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.12.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

About FirstCash

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

