Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,230,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 47,305.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 333,263 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 332,560 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 299,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,389,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,921,055 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,337,000 after acquiring an additional 242,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources
In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 49,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $223,294.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,823,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,204,404.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 49,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $223,294.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,823,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,204,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,924,841 shares of company stock valued at $59,439,994 over the last three months. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Franklin Resources Stock Performance
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franklin Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.
Franklin Resources Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.