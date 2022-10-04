Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Genesco were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the first quarter valued at $386,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $5,910,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the first quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genesco by 45.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. Genesco Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $524.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

About Genesco

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.