Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Genpact by 25.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,836,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,165,000 after acquiring an additional 581,658 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 3.1% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 1.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Genpact in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Genpact news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,219.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,713 shares of company stock worth $3,362,269 over the last ninety days. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Stock Up 2.0 %

G stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Stories

