Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 2.1% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 46,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,166 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 248,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $463.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.24 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.